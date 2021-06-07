Istrouma RB Le’Veon Moss commits to Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Istrouma and four-star running back Le’Veon Moss running back announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday, June 6 via his Twitter account.

Moss chose the Tide over the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs and many others. He commitment No. 7 for the Crimson Tide for the class of 2022. Moss is the No. 6 rated running back and the No. 93 player in the country according to 247Sports.

The Tide are currently ranked as the No. 16 overall class for 2022 and are ranked No. 8 in the Southeastern Conference according to 247Sports. Moss is the second running back to commit to Alabama joining Emmanuel Henderson from Hartford, Ala.

