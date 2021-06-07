Heavy rain, hot temperatures can sometimes bring out wildlife

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rising water sometimes causes displaced wildlife to venture out to homes but it’s best to avoid them as much as possible or call the professionals.

Lots of rain in Louisiana can sometimes bring unwanted friends.

“Luckily, I am comfortable around it, like I said, the big one I wouldn’t even worry about them except for my dogs and possibly my youngest son because he’s only seven,” said Carter Lambert. “Yeah, I doubt it’s going to come towards him but certain things you don’t even risk.”

Lambert is referring to alligators that like to swim into his pond when the water rises. He has a few and sometimes they like to hang out elsewhere.

“I have some good pictures of the big one. I call him my guard dog because every now and then, he’ll be stretched out across the driveway,” added Lambert.

However, these are the types of creatures folks need to keep their distance from.

“No, we don’t approach them. They are just going to swim away and you keep approaching them, that’s kind of practice about humans aren’t a threat because you aren’t doing anything to them if you just keep walking towards them. If you keep doing that, they will let you get closer and closer, which eventually becomes more of a dangerous situation,” explained Lambert.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) workers encourage folks to not go near these creatures or to feed them because it could lead to more problems down the road.

“We want them to move on,” said Melissa Collins, a wildlife biologist with LDWF. “If you continue to feed them, even just one or two times, they will realize that you are a food source and they will hang around. We especially don’t want that with the larger animals.”

This goes for any type of wildlife, not just alligators. Typically, the animals will move on once the water goes down but it’s best to call a professional if the situation advances or if one is worried. LDWF agents are usually the ones who will take care of the alligators. Normal wildlife services may only be able to take care of certain creatures.

