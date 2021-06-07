Ask the Expert
Hammond man pleads no contest to manslaughter and related charges

Christopher Bell. Sr., 39, of Hammond, was sentenced to 45 years with the Department of...
Christopher Bell. Sr., 39, of Hammond, was sentenced to 45 years with the Department of Corrections on Friday for his role in the death of 22-year-old Tyreyon Garner, a case from December 2018, according to information from District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.(TPSO)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Christopher Bell. Sr., 39, of Hammond, was sentenced to 45 years with the Department of Corrections on Friday for his role in the death of 22-year-old Tyreyon Garner, a case from December 2018, according to information from District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.

He pleaded no contest to manslaughter and fraudulent firearm and ammunition purchases. Assistant District Attorneys Le’Anne Malnar and Brett Sommer represented the State of Louisiana; Judge William Dykes handed down the sentence.

The autopsy report confirmed Garner’s cause of death was due to a single gunshot wound to the chest.

On December 7, 2018, the defendant traveled to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and admitted to his involvement in Garner’s death two days prior. The defendant was apprehended into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

On December 5, 2018, Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office was alerted to shots fired at Valencia Villas Apartments located in Hammond, LA. After arriving on the scene, deputies observed a male victim, later identified as Tyreyon Garner, lying face down, unresponsive within the lawn of the apartment complex. Eyewitnesses identified Christopher Bell, Sr. as the suspect who arrived in a silver color vehicle prior to opening fire and fleeing the scene.

According to the defendant’s statement, the defendant’s ex-girlfriend had become involved with Garner. The defendant traveled to his estranged girlfriend’s residence where he observed the two together and a verbal argument ensued. Garner attempted to flee the scene as the defendant opened fire on Garner. The firearm used was illegally purchased through a third party. After the incident, a warrant was issued for the defendant’s arrest.

