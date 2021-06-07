Rep. Graves requests drainage photos to help identify problem areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congressman Garret Graves (R-Baton Rouge) is asking residents to share photos of drainage problems to try to help Louisiana officials identify areas where funds should go.

Graves and his team have been touring the area to assess what is causing drainage issues. He pointed out instances where leaves and litter are blocking catch basins, outfall pipes being too low in canals, and improper maintenance of waterways.

Graves added $3 billion has been secured to help address drainage and flooding but he is not sure the funds are being put to the right places.

