Good rain chances continue to start the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Good rain chances will continue for at least a few more days, but the threat for additional heavy rainfall should be considerably lower than what we saw on Sunday. With that, the National Weather Service allowed the Flash Flood Watch to expire Sunday evening and no additional watches are in effect at this time.

For today, look for isolated showers to start the day, but scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop by late morning into the afternoon. Best rain chances will be focused near and north of the I-10/I-12 corridor, with chances considerably lower for those closer to the coast. Seasonably warm temperatures can be expected, with highs in the upper 80s for most.

Little change is expected through midweek, with rain chances running 50% to 60% through Wednesday. Most rains will be focused from the late morning to mid/late afternoon hours, but there are some hints that storms could attempt to sneak in from the northwest the next couple of nights. Our best estimate right now is that those storms will weaken on approach, but we’ll keep a close eye on things.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) shows rain totals of generally an inch or less across the area over the next 7 days. While that is certainly some good news, isolated pockets of heavier downpours will still be possible.

Some areas near metro Baton Rouge picked up 3″-6″ of rain on Sunday, with totals as highs as 6″-9″ from northern Tangipahoa Parish into Pike County, MS. So, clearly no additional rainfall is needed. The majority of our local rivers are forecast to stay just below flood stage, but creeks and bayous are once again running high and high water will be an issue in some neighborhoods that have struggled to drain in recent weeks.

We will finally trend drier by the end of the week as high pressure takes control. Only isolated showers are expected from Thursday through Saturday, with highs nearing 90°. Scattered rains look to return from Sunday into early next week.

Finally, it’s that time of year where we start watching the tropics again. The National Hurricane Center is highlighting the SW Caribbean for potential development by late in the week.

The area of interest is part of a larger gyre (elongated area of low pressure) and it remains unclear whether low pressure is more likely to develop on the Atlantic or Pacific side of Central America.

For now, we’ll just keep an eye on it with the understanding that our general level of concern is low and any development is still probably several days on down the line.

