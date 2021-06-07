Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

BRFD investigating arson on Washington Ave; neighboring home displaces four

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Washington Avenue.

According to officials, the fire occurred around 4 a.m. in the 2900 block of Washington Avenue, they stated there are no injuries and investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be arson. When firefighters arrived on scene they found the vacant house engulfed in flames.

The fire spread to a neighboring home before being brought under control. The neighboring home had four residents that were displaced. Red Cross has been notified.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 6
Flood Watch continues, heavy rain threat may be shifting east
Christie "BeBe" McKnight, 30, is wanted by TPSO detectives on an outstanding warrant for...
TPSO: Woman wanted in connection to ongoing missing persons case
BRPD investigating death on North 36th street
Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards signed these bills into laws
26-year-old found stabbed to death on North Donmoor Avenue, BRPD investigating

Latest News

Future radar for Monday, June 7.
Good rain chances continue to start the week
Homelessness
Mobile outreach unit to help street homeless individuals in community
New mobile outreach unit for homeless
New mobile outreach unit for homeless
BRFD investigating house fire on Washington Ave.
BRFD investigating house fire on Washington Ave.