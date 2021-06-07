BRFD investigating arson on Washington Ave; neighboring home displaces four

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Washington Avenue.

According to officials, the fire occurred around 4 a.m. in the 2900 block of Washington Avenue, they stated there are no injuries and investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be arson. When firefighters arrived on scene they found the vacant house engulfed in flames.

The fire spread to a neighboring home before being brought under control. The neighboring home had four residents that were displaced. Red Cross has been notified.

