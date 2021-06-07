Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Attack sends 2 officers at Dixon Correctional to hospital; charges pending against inmate

Officials are investigating an attack on two officers at Dixon Correctional Institute.
Officials are investigating an attack on two officers at Dixon Correctional Institute.(Source: Raycom images)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Department of Public Safety and Corrections said two officers at Dixon Correctional Institute were injured in an attack Friday, June 4.

Officials said both officers were taken to the hospital. They added one officer was released the same day with superficial injuries and the other remains in the hospital in good condition.

According to DPSC, the inmate accused of attacking the officers has been moved to the Louisiana State Penitentiary (Angola) and charges are pending against him.

Names have not been released.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards signed these bills into laws
Louisiana Workforce Commission
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated $786,000, state auditor finds
Christie "BeBe" McKnight, 30, is wanted by TPSO detectives on an outstanding warrant for...
TPSO: Woman wanted in connection to ongoing missing persons case
BRPD investigating death on North 36th street
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 6
Flood Watch continues, heavy rain threat may be shifting east

Latest News

Generic prison bars graphic.
Livingston man sentenced to 24 years in prison for trying to to arrange child sex
Louisiana House of Representatives
College athletes could soon have more money in their pockets
2021 Louisiana Legislative session begins to wrap up
2021 Louisiana Legislative session begins to wrap up
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated during the COVID-19 pandemic, state auditor...
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated during the COVID-19 pandemic, state auditor finds