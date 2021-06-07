Attack sends 2 officers at Dixon Correctional to hospital; charges pending against inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Department of Public Safety and Corrections said two officers at Dixon Correctional Institute were injured in an attack Friday, June 4.

Officials said both officers were taken to the hospital. They added one officer was released the same day with superficial injuries and the other remains in the hospital in good condition.

According to DPSC, the inmate accused of attacking the officers has been moved to the Louisiana State Penitentiary (Angola) and charges are pending against him.

Names have not been released.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing.

