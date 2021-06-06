More vaccine incentives could mean more vaccinated

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Louisiana lags behind other states at getting vaccines into arms, officials are hoping people will roll up their sleeve for a different type of shot.

“It’s good, tacos anytime for me,” says Gloria Douglass.

Across the nation, health leaders lure the unvaccinated with lotteries and sweepstakes.

Closer to home, it’s free tacos with a COVID vaccine on the side.

Douglass came to Jovi’s Tacos in Baton Rouge to take advantage. “I saw the news yesterday morning that they are going to have the Johnson and Johnson vaccine here at Jovi’s, so that is the reason why I came out today,” adds Douglass.

Health leaders say the state will see more giveaways like this soon, everything from free drinks to free entry at state parks, all to keep the COVID case count under control.

“I think it’s unfortunate that we have to go to those measures, but at this point given the risk if people are not vaccinated, then I definitely believe that we have to be innovative and we have to think outside of the box,” says Baton Rouge General’s Dr. Raneesha Ford who is the director of pharmacy services.

Already, President Joe Biden approved to send at least 20 million COVID-19 vaccines to other countries due to the decreasing demand of vaccines and because other countries need them.

However, here in Louisiana, state officials and medical professionals are hoping pairing shots with freebies will spark better turnout.

“We obviously depend on this hospitality and restaurant business so much, so that’s why we are going out to places where people go out to eat and trying to just encourage everyone to come out and get a shot today,” says Annette Martijn who is the testing site supervisor for Ochsner’s vaccine event at Jovi’s Tacos.

However, only time will tell if the incentives really make a difference.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.