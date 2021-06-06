Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

More vaccine incentives could mean more vaccinated

By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Louisiana lags behind other states at getting vaccines into arms, officials are hoping people will roll up their sleeve for a different type of shot.

“It’s good, tacos anytime for me,” says Gloria Douglass.

Across the nation, health leaders lure the unvaccinated with lotteries and sweepstakes.

Closer to home, it’s free tacos with a COVID vaccine on the side.

Douglass came to Jovi’s Tacos in Baton Rouge to take advantage. “I saw the news yesterday morning that they are going to have the Johnson and Johnson vaccine here at Jovi’s, so that is the reason why I came out today,” adds Douglass.

Health leaders say the state will see more giveaways like this soon, everything from free drinks to free entry at state parks, all to keep the COVID case count under control.

“I think it’s unfortunate that we have to go to those measures, but at this point given the risk if people are not vaccinated, then I definitely believe that we have to be innovative and we have to think outside of the box,” says Baton Rouge General’s Dr. Raneesha Ford who is the director of pharmacy services.

Already, President Joe Biden approved to send at least 20 million COVID-19 vaccines to other countries due to the decreasing demand of vaccines and because other countries need them.

However, here in Louisiana, state officials and medical professionals are hoping pairing shots with freebies will spark better turnout.

“We obviously depend on this hospitality and restaurant business so much, so that’s why we are going out to places where people go out to eat and trying to just encourage everyone to come out and get a shot today,” says Annette Martijn who is the testing site supervisor for Ochsner’s vaccine event at Jovi’s Tacos.

However, only time will tell if the incentives really make a difference.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 6
Flood Watch continues, heavy rain threat may be shifting east
Christie "BeBe" McKnight, 30, is wanted by TPSO detectives on an outstanding warrant for...
TPSO: Woman wanted in connection to ongoing missing persons case
BRPD investigating death on North 36th street
Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards signed these bills into laws
26-year-old found stabbed to death on North Donmoor Avenue, BRPD investigating

Latest News

The latest stats show just over half of the country has received at least one COVID-19 dose.
States face battle to reach Biden's July 4 vaccination goal
Royal Caribbean will not require vaccinations for its sailings from Texas or Florida amid a...
Cruises prepare to sail amid confusion over COVID-19 vaccination requirements
The U.S. unemployment rate has fallen below 6% for the first time since last March, but some...
Businesses struggle to find employees for summer travel surge
Royal Caribbean plans to have 12 ships operating worldwide by the end of August. Its first U.S....
Royal Caribbean sets 2021 cruises in Florida, Texas, Alaska