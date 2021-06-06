Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

At least 10 people shot Sunday in New Orleans in 3 separate shootings

By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -At least 10 people were shot Sunday morning including eight people in one incident in New Orleans East.

That shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 10100 block of the South I-10 Service Road.

The New Orleans Police Dept. says of those eight injured, one woman is listed in critical condition after being shot in the face. The other seven are reported to have graze wounds.

New Orleans EMS transported two victims to the hospital. The others were taken by private vehicles.

LSU criminologist Dr. Peter Scharf says New Orleans is seeing a wave of violent crimes nearly double what they were just two years ago in 2019, with an average of 18 people murdered per month.

But he says it’s the wave of mass shootings nationwide that are the real concern.

“A mass shooting is defined by four or more victims in a particular location. This qualifies,” said Scharf.

“We’ve had 225 mass shootings in 2021 so far. Are mass shootings the new normal?”

“We simply don’t care. You may be mad at one person but you shoot through the crowd to get to them.,” said Scharf.

Just moments before the New Orleans East shooting, a 29-year-old man was shot in the 800 block of Poydras Street.

Amy Larriviere lives just above where the shooting happened in the CBD.

“All I heard was about ten gunshots. We weren’t sure if it was fireworks or gunshots,” said Larriviere.

Others visitors say they heard several shots fired from their hotel room.

“It’s horrible, it’s sad, I mean we love living in this city,” said Larriviere.

“Like the last couple weekends there’s more people in the city which is wonderful, but their going to stop coming if we keep having shootings.”

“They don’t come, the tax base gets reduced. We have less money for EMTs, trauma surgeons, and police officers,” said Scharf.

“The commercial impact...we don’t know what it is but it’s definitely not good.”

Then just before 2 a.m. a male was shot in the leg in the 1500 block of Canal Street.

He was taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been reported in any of these shootings.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 6
Flood Watch continues, heavy rain threat may be shifting east
Christie "BeBe" McKnight, 30, is wanted by TPSO detectives on an outstanding warrant for...
TPSO: Woman wanted in connection to ongoing missing persons case
BRPD investigating death on North 36th street
Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards signed these bills into laws
26-year-old found stabbed to death on North Donmoor Avenue, BRPD investigating

Latest News

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Washington Avenue.
BRFD investigating arson on Washington Ave; neighboring home displaces four
Future radar for Monday, June 7.
Good rain chances continue to start the week
Homelessness
Mobile outreach unit to help street homeless individuals in community
New mobile outreach unit for homeless
New mobile outreach unit for homeless
BRFD investigating house fire on Washington Ave.
BRFD investigating house fire on Washington Ave.