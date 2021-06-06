Flood Watch continues, heavy rain threat may be shifting east

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The flood watch continues for the entire region, in effect until 7 p.m. this evening for the possibility of one to three additional inches of rain today, with isolated heavier amounts possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 6 (WAFB)

This is all due to a very slow-moving upper low, centered in northern Texas, combined with ample Gulf moisture.

Many of the computer models now move and shift the heavy rain area east of Baton Rouge, closer to southern Mississippi.

That doesn’t mean our threat is over, in fact, some computer models still bring very heavy rains into our area. The RPM model is clearly the outlier, with more consistency with the other models.

The excessive rain/flood risk map now shows the level three bullseye east of New Orleans, while the Baton Rouge area is still in a level two, slight risk category for the next 24 hours.

There is no other severe weather threat at this time, other than the flood threat.

Forecast highs for today will be held in check, just like yesterday, struggling just to make it up to 80 degrees.

We still have a good chance of showers and storms both today and Monday.

Tonight, we should get a break, just like the previous three nights. Stay tuned to WAFB on-air and on-line for the very latest.

