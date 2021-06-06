BRPD investigating death on North 36th street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man.

Solomon Feltus was found dead in an abandoned house in the 1700 block of North 36th St Saturday, June 5 around 3:28 p.m.

The cause of death is unknown at this time pending autopsy results. Detectives believe foul play may be associated with Feltus’s death.

Anyone with information relative to this death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 Or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

