BRPD investigating death on North 36th street

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man.

Solomon Feltus was found dead in an abandoned house in the 1700 block of North 36th St Saturday, June 5 around 3:28 p.m.

The cause of death is unknown at this time pending autopsy results. Detectives believe foul play may be associated with Feltus’s death.

Anyone with information relative to this death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 Or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

