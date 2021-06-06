Ask the Expert
Ascension Parish preparing for inclement weather

Crews cut Alligator Bayou Rd to allow the Bluff Swamp/Alligator Bayou/Fish Bayou to drain into...
Crews cut Alligator Bayou Rd to allow the Bluff Swamp/Alligator Bayou/Fish Bayou to drain into Bayou Manchac.(Chase Melancon)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
The following information is from the Ascension Parish government:

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment issued a statement today about expected heavy rains in the Parish: “Due to the heavy rains earlier today and the upcoming forecast for today and the coming days, it has become necessary to close the cut on Alligator Bayou Road. We will reopen as soon as it is possible”

A cut through Alligator Bayou Road was made earlier this week to allow Bluff Swamp to drain into Bayou Manchac. The cut was made at the site where a large box culvert with a flood gate will be added as a permanent structure to aid in draining the area.

“In addition, the Marvin Braud pumps are up and running and DPW crews are monitoring all other pumping locations and accessing flood issues Parish wide,” President Cointment added.

President Cointment and his drainage staff have been actively working for weeks assessing drainage issues throughout the Parish.

Flood Watch continues, heavy rain threat may be shifting east