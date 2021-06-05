Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

US judge overturns California’s ban on assault weapons

In this March 15, 2020 file photo Gun store patrons wait in line, in Burbank, Calif.
In this March 15, 2020 file photo Gun store patrons wait in line, in Burbank, Calif.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
By DON THOMPSON
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has overturned California’s three-decade-old ban on assault weapons, ruling that it violates the constitutional right to bear arms.

U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego ruled Friday that the state’s definition of illegal military-style rifles unlawfully deprives law-abiding Californians of weapons commonly allowed in most other states.

California first restricted assault weapons in 1989, with multiple updates to the law since then.

California’s attorney general argued that assault weapons as defined by the law are more dangerous than other firearms and are disproportionately used in crimes and mass shootings. But Benitez said the guns are overwhelmingly owned for legal purposes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lvontre Humphrey
Argument leads to deadly shooting on Marque Anne Dr., according to police
Demarcus Dunbar
Suspect turns himself in after 3 people shot at Shell gas station in St. Francisville
Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
BRAC supports ending federal unemployment enhancements to incentivize return to work
Dennis Perkins is accused of numerous child porn crimes.
Dennis Perkins seeks plea deal

Latest News

Highway cameras show the moment a driver plunged off a highway overpass in Wisconsin.
Highway cameras show driver plunge off overpass
The airline says the unruly passenger was on Flight 386 when he made the attempt on the locked...
LA-to-Nashville flight passengers detain man who tried to breach cockpit
Flight diverted, passenger arrested
One dead in Highland Road crash
One dead in Highland Road crash