TPSO: Woman wanted in connection to ongoing missing persons case

Christie "BeBe" McKnight, 30, is wanted by TPSO detectives on an outstanding warrant for...
Christie "BeBe" McKnight, 30, is wanted by TPSO detectives on an outstanding warrant for obstruction of justice.(TPSO)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a woman deputies believe is connected to an on-going missing persons investigation.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, Christie “BeBe” McKnight, 30, is wanted by TPSO detectives on an outstanding warrant for obstruction of justice related to an ongoing investigation surrounding the mysterious disappearance of Jonathan Tucker, a Hammond man.

Tucker has been missing since September of 2020, authorities say.

McKnight has been entered into a national database as a wanted person and deputies have reason to believe she has fled to Texas, possibly near the Houston or Katy, TX area.

Anyone with information on McKnight’s whereabouts should contact Detective Dale Athmann at 985-902-2032 or Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

