SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Woodlawn Panthers

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three weeks of Sportsline Summer Camp in the books after today. Stop No. 15 visiting with Woodlawn head coach and former LSU quarterback Marcus Randall, who is pretty excited about a quarterback of his own.

Rickie Collins has been starting behind center since his freshman year, and that’s certainly pretty impressive at the 5-A level.

The 6-foot-3, 185 pound Collins now entering his junior season and seen in action here during the Panthers spring game against the Walker Wildcats. He’s a 3-star product who has received offers from the likes of Arkansas, Purdue and Virginia Tech.

Woodlawn only playing five games a season ago, but they return big numbers for the 2021 season.

The Panthers with nine starters back on offense, seven back on defense. Offensive weapons include junior wide receiver Clayton Adams, senior running back Amani Givens, senior wide receiver Kyle Jones, and junior running back Jayveon Hayes.

Coach Randall has things moving in the right direction.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

