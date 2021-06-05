One dead in Highland Road crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a traffic crash on Highland Road in Baton Rouge.

The crash happened on Friday, June 4 around 6 a.m.

According to investigators Brandon Hutchinson, 40, lost control of his truck and crashed into a metal fence. The fence caused the truck to flip and Hutchinson was ejected from the vehicle during the flip.

Hutchinson died at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.