One dead in Highland Road crash

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a traffic crash on Highland Road in Baton Rouge.

The crash happened on Friday, June 4 around 6 a.m.

According to investigators Brandon Hutchinson, 40, lost control of his truck and crashed into a metal fence. The fence caused the truck to flip and Hutchinson was ejected from the vehicle during the flip.

Hutchinson died at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

