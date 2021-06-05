Ask the Expert
LSP searching for suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed toddler

Jhavia Porter, 2, was laid to rest by family and friends June 4.(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash in St. Helena Parish that resulted in the death of a toddler.

Two-year-old Jhavia Porter was laid to rest by family and friends at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church in St. Helena Parish June 4, according to authorities.

The child died from injuries sustained in a hit and run crash on May 26, 2021. State Police say the crash remains under investigation.

RELATED: Toddler killed, 3 others hurt in hit-and-run crash

The vehicle is suspected to have damage on the front end and is missing or has a damaged driver’s side mirror. Witnesses have described the suspect vehicle as either a light colored van or SUV.

Troopers urge anyone with any information regarding this crash to contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250 or by reporting online.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators.

The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

