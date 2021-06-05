Scattered showers and storms continue; Flood Watch in effect through Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Flood Watch will be in effect through Sunday at 7 p.m., and may be extended beyond that point due to continued showers and storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 5 (WAFB)

We could see an additional two to four inches of rain this weekend, with locally heavier amounts possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 5 (WAFB)

The futurecast shows that it won’t be an all day rain event today or Sunday, but off and on scattered storms are a safe bet the next few days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 5 (WAFB)

The computer models show as much as five inches falling in the next 48 hours, which will be possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 5 (WAFB)

Rain chances will be 70% today, 80% Sunday with highs held in check, around 80 degrees.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 5 (WAFB)

Rain chances will stay elevated through at least the first half of next week as well.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.