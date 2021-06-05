Ask the Expert
Scattered showers and storms continue; Flood Watch in effect through Sunday

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Flood Watch will be in effect through Sunday at 7 p.m., and may be extended beyond that point due to continued showers and storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 5
We could see an additional two to four inches of rain this weekend, with locally heavier amounts possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 5
The futurecast shows that it won’t be an all day rain event today or Sunday, but off and on scattered storms are a safe bet the next few days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 5
The computer models show as much as five inches falling in the next 48 hours, which will be possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 5
Rain chances will be 70% today, 80% Sunday with highs held in check, around 80 degrees.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 5
Rain chances will stay elevated through at least the first half of next week as well.

