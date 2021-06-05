Scattered showers and storms continue; Flood Watch in effect through Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Flood Watch will be in effect through Sunday at 7 p.m., and may be extended beyond that point due to continued showers and storms.
We could see an additional two to four inches of rain this weekend, with locally heavier amounts possible.
The futurecast shows that it won’t be an all day rain event today or Sunday, but off and on scattered storms are a safe bet the next few days.
The computer models show as much as five inches falling in the next 48 hours, which will be possible.
Rain chances will be 70% today, 80% Sunday with highs held in check, around 80 degrees.
Rain chances will stay elevated through at least the first half of next week as well.
