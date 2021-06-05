Ask the Expert
Firefighters rule arson in vacant apartment fire

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department has ruled a vacant apartment fire as a case of arson.

According to a spokesperson with BRFD, the fire happened in the 2600 block of Balis Dr. just before 10 p.m. June 4.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find several separate fires burning throughout the complex, officials report. The back of the building sustained the most damage.

Firefighters were able to put out several of the small fires before they could spread.

Anyone with information about this fire is urged to call fire investigators at 225-354-1419.

