CDC guidelines in place to make moviegoers feel safe

By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Movie Theaters are finally starting to see a comeback.

Moviegoers say it’s time to get back out there after a dull summer of staying at home, movie delays and no fresh buttery popcorn. “We are really excited, that was our thing that we missed most during the pandemic was coming to the movies. We enjoy that, love it, so we are really excited,” says Jamie Loiro who is taking her daughter to see “Spirit Untamed.” Lorio adds, “I just like the experience to me there is nothing better than getting to a movie, popcorn, you know a big drink and sitting at the big screen. You can’t get that at home.”

For others it’s a nice treat, like Gloria Louque, who is taking her granddaughter to see a new movie after finishing school, a time they get to spend together as a family. “It’s to get out of the house, nice and quiet place, something different that just sitting at home watching a movie,” says Louque.

As the pandemic slows down, theaters are already starting to see an increase in viewers across the country, one of the biggest being Memorial Day Weekend. Folks say they feel better about going to the movies because of the extra safety precautions. Over at Malco Theatres, moviegoers are actually sitting every other row, so they are in their own personal bubble which they can sit back, relax and watch the movie. “We still follow the cinema safety protocols, and we have from day 1 that has been big for us: social distancing, enhanced cleaning, contactless tickets and ticket redemption; these are still high on our list,” says Karen Melton who is the vice president of marketing for Malco Theatres. Most theaters, like Malco, are making it optional for folks to wear their masks when they are inside the theater.

Theaters are expecting their audience sizes to grow over time especially with the multiple new movies coming out this summer, so the will continue to follow the traditional CDC guidelines to keep customers coming to enjoy a movie.

