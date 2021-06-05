26-year-old found stabbed to death on North Donmoor Avenue, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 26-year-old man was stabbed to death on North Donmoor Avenue early Saturday morning.

Police have confirmed Nery Estuardo Garcia Ixapata, 26, died at the scene.

The stabbing happened in the 700 block of North Donmoor Avenue around 2:04 a.m. June 5, according to detectives.

At this time, the motive and suspect are unknown.

Anyone with information on this stabbing death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).

