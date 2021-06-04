Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Woman recovers wallet lost 46 years ago in California

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A woman from Ventura was reunited with a wallet she lost 46 years ago after an employee working on remodeling Southern California’s historic Majestic Ventura Theater discovered it inside a crawl space.

“I would have never imagined,” said Tom Stevens after locating the wallet among old candy bar wrappers, ticket stubs and soda cans.

Stevens told the Ventura County Star he then went on social media to try to locate the owner based on clues in the wallet, including old photos, a 1973 Grateful Dead concert ticket and a California driver’s license for Colleen Distin that expired in 1976. There was no money in the wallet.

“Does anyone know Colleen Distin?” he asked on the theater’s Facebook page. “While doing some maintenance we have found her wallet. There are a bunch of pictures of people, and they are super cool from that era also. Someone may want them. So if you are, or if you know Colleen, drop us a line and we will have it here for you!”

Stevens’ boss, Loanne Wullaert, suggested posting the information on social media.

“We’re at almost 1,000 shares, a ridiculous amount of comments and then it went to all these other sites,” Wullaert said Monday. “I think it’s cool that people care and are interested.”

Distin, who grew up in Ventura and remains a resident, said she heard from a lot of people online and received a call about the post on social media. She responded May 25, a couple of hours after the posting, that the wallet was hers.

Distin on Friday went to pick up the red wallet, now brownish with age, and said it was like opening a “time capsule.”

Distin said she lost the wallet in 1975, when she was in her early 20s, at what was then a movie theater.

Distin said it must have fallen through a hole in her purse, which she had placed on the theater floor. At the time, her wallet held a $200 check and family photos.

“I remember calling the next day when I realized it was gone. They said no one found it, but to call back, which I did,” Distin said.

“I’m shaking,” Distin told KCAL-TV as she looked through the wallet. It contained poetry and notes, photographs of high school friends, the $5 ticket to a Grateful Dead concert at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and photos of Distin’s mother, who died several years ago.

“It’s really wonderful,” Distin said in an emotional voice.

Distin said she was initially reluctant to talk publicly about her experience but she said there was such a positive response that she gave in.

“It says a lot about our society, that people are looking for a human story and something to feel good,” she told the Star. “People need to see the gratitude. I think there’s so much other negative stuff that I think this is what touched people.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lvontre Humphrey
Argument leads to deadly shooting on Marque Anne Dr., according to police
Demarcus Dunbar
Suspect turns himself in after 3 people shot at Shell gas station in St. Francisville
Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
BRAC supports ending federal unemployment enhancements to incentivize return to work
Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference on Thursday, June 3, to discuss several...
Gov. Edwards offers incentives for getting vaccinated, gives latest COVID numbers, and more

Latest News

Southern Baseball
Jags shutout in opening round to Texas 11-0
Bipartisan negotiations intensify on Biden's infrastructure package.
Senate GOP rejects Biden infrastructure plan, preps new offer
A recent University of Washington graduate is making waves on social media, inspiring others to...
Woman overcomes addiction and graduates with a goal of criminal justice reform
The wallet was found during the remodeling of Southern California’s historic Majestic Ventura...
California theater makes unusual discovery during remodel