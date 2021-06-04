Third man arrested after 25-year-old man killed in Napoleon St. shooting, 2 others injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three men are facing murder charges in connection with a shooting that left one dead and two injured in April.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported George Stevenson, 25, was killed in the shooting.

Johnathon West, 30, was arrested June 4 by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. Investigators believe that West is connected in the death of George Stevenson that occurred on April 19, 2021.

Officers said Christopher Nixon, 33, and Reco Hayes, 35, both of Baker, were arrested on Thursday, May 13, by the US Marshal’s Service.

Christopher Nixon (left) and Reco Hayes (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Detectives reported the shooting happened on Monday, April 19, around 8:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Napoleon Street near Myrtle Avenue.

According to BRPD, when officers arrived to investigate, they found Stevenson in the driver’s seat of a Hyundai vehicle with gunshot wounds and he later died at the scene.

Two other men in the car, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old, had also been shot. The two were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Both Nixon and Hayes were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder (2 counts).

