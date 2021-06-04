Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Tax collection change sent to Louisiana voters for decision

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers Thursday gave final passage to an effort pushed by Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder to begin the centralization of the state’s sales tax collections, a long-sought goal of business organizations.

The constitutional change, which won unanimous support from the House and Senate, still needs to win support from voters in the Oct. 9 election — and it would only start the centralization process. Lawmakers would have to work out further details in a future session and pass them with a two-thirds vote.

The legislation was Schexnayder’s top priority for the session, and was backed with a major push from the powerful Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

“We’ve been trying to get this done for nearly forty years, and today we did it,” Schexnayder said in a statement calling it a “big day for Louisiana.”

In Louisiana, parish officials ranging from sheriffs to school boards collect sales taxes charged on purchases and owed by businesses, with 58 separate entities involved. Schexnayder’s constitutional change would start the process to have those sales tax filings handled by an eight-member commission.

Supporters of Schexnayder’s proposal say Louisiana is one of only three states with a fragmented system. They argue it makes bookkeeping more difficult and expensive for businesses, while also complicating efforts to collect sales taxes from online purchases.

Several government watchdog groups and tax experts have urged consolidation. But it’s taken years to reach this point, amid opposition from local government officials.

To address those concerns, Schexnayder’s commission proposal would give the local school boards, municipal, sheriffs and police jury associations each a seat on the commission. The revenue department, the governor, the House speaker and the Senate president would each appoint one of the remaining four commission members.

___

The bill is filed as House Bill 199.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Marque Anne Drive on Thursday, June...
Police investigating fatal shooting on Marque Anne Drive
Ja'Tyri Unique Brown, 1, was shot and killed at the Fairway View Apartments in Baton Rouge on...
Family grieves death of 1-year-old after a triple shooting on Memorial Day
Vigil held for 1-year-old Ja’Tyri Brown on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Vigil held for 1-year-old shot, killed while swimming in pool on Memorial Day
Police investigate a shooting at the Circle K on College Drive in Baton Rouge, La., on Tuesday,...
One person taken to hospital after accidental shooting at Circle K on College Drive
Siegen Lane flooding
President Biden approves Louisiana’s disaster declaration for May flooding

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US to swiftly boost global vaccine sharing, Biden announces
US to share vaccines globally as COVID threatens Olympics
Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference on Thursday, June 3, to discuss several...
Gov. Edwards offers incentives for getting vaccinated, gives latest COVID numbers, and more
Gov. Edwards offers incentives for getting vaccinated, gives latest COVID numbers, and more
Gov. Edwards offers incentives for getting vaccinated, gives latest COVID numbers, and more