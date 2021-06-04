More rain ahead, could get heavy this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our rainy pattern shows no signs of breaking anytime soon and in fact, the threat for some heavy rainfall appears as though it will trend higher into the weekend. I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see a Flash Flood Watch posted at some point.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 4 (WAFB)

For today, an upper-air disturbance tracking near and south of I-10 will allow for an early start to the rains.

Additional showers and t-storms are expected into this afternoon, with rain chances as a whole running 70% or better, and highs expected to top out in the low 80s for most.

Our hope for a slightly drier Saturday has waned with guidance now suggesting that deep tropical moisture will surge inland from the Gulf of Mexico through the weekend. With that, showers and t-storms are likely on both Saturday and Sunday, and the rains will likely be both a bit more widespread and heavier at times than what we’ve seen in recent days.

Most areas should easily see an additional 1″-3″ of rain through the weekend, but higher totals, and possibly significantly higher in spots, seem to be a near certainty.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has the vast majority of our area under a level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding on Saturday and our entire area under that level 2/4 risk on Sunday.

The rainy pattern will continue into the first part of next week, with showers and t-storms likely through at least Tuesday.

WPC is showing an additional 2″-4″+ of rainfall on average over the next 7 days, but I’m thinking 3″-5″ is more realistic, with locally higher totals just about guaranteed.

Rain chances should finally trend a bit lower during the latter part of next week, but we’ll still be dealing with scattered, mainly afternoon showers and t-storms.

