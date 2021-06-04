Ask the Expert
LSU track and field awarded five South Central Awards

File photo of the Bernie Moore Track, PMAC, Tiger Stadium on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
File photo of the Bernie Moore Track, PMAC, Tiger Stadium on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU track and field team continues to haul in awards this season as they were awarded five South Central Awards. Two players and two coaches earned awards from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association outdoor regional awards.

Terrance Laird was named the South Central Region Track Athlete of the Year and JuVaughn Harrison won Field Athlete of the Year. For the coaches, head coach Dennis Shaver earned both the men’s and women’s Coach of the Year honors, Todd Lane was named the Men’s Assistant Coach of the Year.

Laird and Harrison were both named the SEC Outdoor Athletes of the Year in their categories and lead the charge for LSU’s NCAA National Championship hopes. Laird is the fifth LSU track athlete to win the award and Harrison became the third LSU field athlete to win the award.

It marks the seventh and eighth regional coach of the year awards for Shaver during his tenure as LSU head coach including his fourth in the last three seasons. Lane wins the award for the second straight outdoor season as he was also the award recipient during the 2019 outdoor season.

Harrison, a Huntsville, Alabama native, equaled the second-best performer in collegiate history in the high jump at the SEC Outdoor Championships with a clearance of 2.36m (7-8¾). Earlier this season, he had a wind-legal 8.44m (27-8¼) in the long jump to become the sixth-best performer in collegiate history.

In March, Laird had the third-fastest performance in collegiate history in the 200 with his 19.81 at the Texas Relays. He also added a wind-legal 19.82 at the SEC Outdoor Championships to equal the fourth-fastest all-time performance. It was at the SEC Outdoor Championships where Laird scored 22.5 points thanks to completing the 100-200 double and anchoring the winning 4×100 relay

