Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Here’s how you can donate to Johnny Ahysen’s Blood Drive Tuesday

Johnny's Blood Drive starts Tuesday at 6 a.m.
Johnny's Blood Drive starts Tuesday at 6 a.m.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On the morning of Tuesday, June 7, Johnny Ahysen will be at Lifeshare Blood Center in Baton Rouge, and he isn’t leaving the building until 100 units of blood are donated!

Lifeshare is located at 5745 Essen Lane and will be accepting blood donations from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lvontre Humphrey
Argument leads to deadly shooting on Marque Anne Dr., according to police
Demarcus Dunbar
Suspect turns himself in after 3 people shot at Shell gas station in St. Francisville
Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
BRAC supports ending federal unemployment enhancements to incentivize return to work
Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference on Thursday, June 3, to discuss several...
Gov. Edwards offers incentives for getting vaccinated, gives latest COVID numbers, and more

Latest News

Vigil held for 1-year-old Ja’Tyri Brown on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Vigil held for 1-year-old shot, killed while swimming in pool on Memorial Day
Guns
East Baton Rouge law enforcement partner together for gun buy back; ‘Gas for Guns’
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge ReStore.
Supporting the community at Habitat for Humanity ReStores
Giving back to the community with Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Giving back to the community with Habitat for Humanity ReStore