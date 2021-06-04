Here’s how you can donate to Johnny Ahysen’s Blood Drive Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On the morning of Tuesday, June 7, Johnny Ahysen will be at Lifeshare Blood Center in Baton Rouge, and he isn’t leaving the building until 100 units of blood are donated!

Lifeshare is located at 5745 Essen Lane and will be accepting blood donations from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.