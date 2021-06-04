Flooding concerns prompt Metro Council discussion on future development

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of folks are still frustrated after the flooding a little more than two weeks ago.

Tracy Kelleher is the president of the Woodland Ridge Neighborhood Homeowner’s Association in Baton Rouge.

The area borders Jones Creek.

“Every time it rains, we get PTSD. We’re all shaking our boots and saying, is it going to come up onto our yard, is it going to come into our house. It’s crazy,” said Kelleher.

Kelleher is pleading for some sort of solution.

After her home has flooded two times in the past 6 years.

“You work, and work, and work for everything that you own. And then, you just have to get a backhoe and throw it all away twice. It’s horrible, it’s absolutely heartbreaking,” said Kelleher.

A lot of homes in the Woodland Ridge neighborhood took on high water more than two weeks ago.

That community is now pushing a sort of controversial idea to city-parish leaders.

“Encouraged everybody to email and call the council members to have them pro-moratorium, of building for 6 to 12 months. Just 6 months would be great, I think. Until we can start to clear the culverts, clear the drains, the creeks, and then we can go back to normal,” said Kelleher.

It’s a similar plan to what the Ascension Parish Council will vote on in two weeks..

After receiving dozens of calls and emails from people across Baton Rouge, Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks, District 2, is now introducing an ordinance, just to discuss what can be done.

“To determine whether or not, the plan of government has provisions for a moratorium. That conversation would certainly include planning and zoning and getting from them what is already on the books,” said Banks.

She says a potential moratorium would have to be on an area-by-area basis. And not in places like her own district.

“Those that I represent in the northern parts of the parish, we want a push in home building. So this would not fit in our scope and our plan for the future,” said Banks.

Over in Iberville, Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, says they are not considering a moratorium on new development.

But the parish council will be discussing solutions for areas around St. Gabriel.

“We want to take a big look at the future of any big development at this time. And I’m not anti-development, but at the same breath, we have to take a look at what it has done over here,” said Ourso.

In a statement released to WAFB, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says she understands the frustrations and concerns of the Woodland Ridge residents:

It’s important to remember that no drainage system in our region was designed to manage 13-14 inches of rain in just a few hours like we experienced last month. Since the 2016 flood, East Baton Rouge Parish has taken a hard look at its Unified Development Code, particularly as it relates to floodplain management. Some of the most significant changes have already been made, like in 2018 when new developments were required to design for 25-year storm events and fill restrictions were implemented for special hazard areas. East Baton Rouge Parish continues to amend its Unified Development code with more changes coming as soon as this month.

We believe forthcoming drainage projects will offer formidable solutions to flooding issues. In the meantime, we look forward to keeping the lines of communication open with our citizens.

Below are the UDC revisions that have been adopted to address storm-water regulations in new development since August of 2016.

2017

•Reduced development density in the Rural zoning district

2018

•Required developments to design for a 25-year storm event (an increase from 10-year event)

•Reduced the amount of fill that can be placed in special hazard areas- Zero Net Fill

•Established tighter regulations for use of off-site fill mitigation credits

•Prohibited new point and non-point source discharges onto adjacent properties without drainage servitudes

•Required maintenance and regular inspection of drainage facilities on private property

•Required regular inspection of drainage facilities on private property by a licensed professional engineer to ensure that they are continuing to function as designed

•Required that drainage facilities on the perimeter of a site be constructed and functional before other facilities or improvements are made

2019

•Established requirements for the preservation of open space in residential developments

•Created an incentive for providing stormwater controls providing more detention than required”

The Homebuilders Association of Greater Baton Rouge https://hbagbr.org/moratorium/ is against all these proposed moratoriums.

They do not believe it would really solve infrastructure-related problems.

