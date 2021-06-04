Ask the Expert
Eat Fit Dine Out Day supporting local restaurants

City Pork
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, June 4, you have the opportunity to support local restaurants on Eat Fit Dine Out Day.

Eat Fit BR is an Ochsner Health initiative that collaborates with Healthy BR to support Eat Fit dietitians who educate and empower Louisiana residents through their health and wellness journeys.

Ochsner encourages the community to celebrate local Eat Fit partners by visiting and supporting participating restaurants. In past years, restaurant partners had the opportunity to give back a portion of proceeds from Eat Fit Dine Out Day to Eat Fit’s nonprofit initiative.

All proceeds raised at Eat Fit restaurants stay with partner restaurants to support their recovery from the hardships of COVID-19 restrictions.

Participating Dine Out restaurants includes City Pork, MJ’s Café, Tsunami, Reginelli’s Pizzeria, The Big Squeezy, Serop’s Express, Burgersmith, FreshJunkie and more. A full list of statewide participating restaurants is available here.

To learn more about Ochsner Eat Fit’s nonprofit work, click here.

