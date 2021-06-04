Ask the Expert
Dennis Perkins seeks plea deal

Dennis Perkins is accused of numerous child porn crimes.
Dennis Perkins is accused of numerous child porn crimes.(LPSO)
By Robb Hays
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins will ask prosecutors for a plea deal to avoid trial, his attorney said in court Friday.

“He wants to spare all of us the process of going to trial,” said Perkins attorney Jarrett Ambeau.

Perkins and his wife, former school teacher Cynthia Perkins, are set to go on trial together next month.

They are accused of a multitude of charges including rape, producing child pornography, and participating in feeding desserts laced with his semen to school children. Dennis is also accused of sexual abuse of an animal. The couple has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutor Barry Milligan, of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, said it is difficult to determine if his office would accept a plea offer until they see the terms.  “We are ready to go to trial and that’s what we anticipate is going to happen here,” Milligan said outside of the Livingston Parish Courthouse following Friday’s court proceedings.

The main purpose of Friday’s court hearing was for a judge to decide whether to grant a request from Ambeau that the couple be tried separately.

Judge Erika Sledge said she would issue a ruling on that separation request sometime next week.

