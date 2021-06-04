Baton Rouge woman arrested in St. Mary Parish murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 29-year-old Baton Rouge woman was arrested for a murder in St. Mary Parish Thursday, June 3, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Andreniki Franklin was arrested for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice-tampering.

Deputies responded to a shooting early Saturday morning, May 30, 2020. Deputies discovered that a woman, identified as Karlnita Marks, 25, of Baldwin, had been shot and transported to a hospital. Marks later died as a result of the incident, according to police.

During the investigation, Franklin was developed as the suspect. In April 2021, the case went to the Grand Jury and an indictment was handed down.

The LSP Fugitive Apprehension Unit and EBRSO Warrants Division made contact with Franklin at the Mallard Crossing Apartments in Baton Rouge May 28, 2021.

Corrections deputies transported Franklin to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking Thursday. Franklin was subsequently transported to the Morgan City Jail for incarceration.

Her bail has been set at $600,000.

