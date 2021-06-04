Baton Rouge teens arrested in Texas

Ask the Expert
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two teenagers from Baton Rouge have been arrested in Beaumont, Texas.

Officers observed damage to a local business and saw two male suspects pushing dirt bikes through a parking lot. The officers apprehended 17-year-old Arthur Lee Stewart of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and 18-year-old Trayvon Dwayne Brumfield also from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Arthur Lee Stewart
Arthur Lee Stewart(Texas)
Trayvon Dwayne Brumfield
Trayvon Dwayne Brumfield(Texas)

The arresting officers noticed a U-Haul which sped off with two dirt bikes located on the back. The U-Haul was located traveling on I-10 East and during the pursuit the driver of the truck wrecked the U-Haul and ran into a wooded area.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

While searching the U-Haul officers found six dirt bikes in total worth approximately $53,000.

Brumfield and Stewart were booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. Both were booked in for engaging in organized criminal activity.

