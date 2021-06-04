Ask the Expert
3 shot at Shell gas station in St. Francisville

Three people were shot at a gas station in West Feliciana Parish.
Three people were shot at a gas station in West Feliciana Parish.(WVUE/Raycom)
By Lester Duhé and Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 12:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were shot in St. Francisville on Thursday, June 4, according to West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman.

He said the shooting happened at the Shell station at LA 7747 and US 61 between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

He added all three victims are stable at this time.

The sheriff said investigators do have a suspect in this shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-635-3241.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

