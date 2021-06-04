Pair killed by moving truck while changing flat on SUV near Gramercy

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - Two Louisiana men were killed when they were hit by a moving truck as they were changing a flat tire on I-10 in St. James Parish on Thursday, June 3.

Louisiana State Police said the crash claimed the lives of James Breaux, 50, of Donaldsonville, and Daniel Thomas, 33, of Opelousas. Troopers said it happened on I-10 east of LS 641 near Gramercy around 3 p.m.

According to Tpr. Taylor Scrantz, the investigation up to this point shows Breaux and Thomas were on the right shoulder of I-10 West changing a flat tire on a 2003 Ford Explorer when a 2019 Penske moving truck veered off the interstate and hit them.

Scrantz reported the two men were pronounced dead at the scene. He added impairment is not suspected as a factor but routine blood samples were collected and the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab will analyze them.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

