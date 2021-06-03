Vigil held for 1-year-old shot, killed while swimming in pool on Memorial Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people gathered for a vigil in honor of 1-year-old Ja’Tyri Brown at the Fairway View Apartments on Wednesday, June 2.

Ja’Tyri Brown, Dwayne Dunn Jr., 17, and Reginald Thomas, 20, died after being shot around 7:55 p.m. on Monday, May 31.

Investigators believe that an unknown male subject entered the gated pool area where several people were gathered. The unknown subject approached two male individuals who were seated near the pool.

RELATED: Family grieves death of 1-year-old after a triple shooting on Memorial Day

A short struggle occurred prior to the suspect firing several gunshots striking the two Dunn and Thomas. Brown, who was playing near the pool, was also struck by the gunfire.

Dunn and Thomas died at the scene. Brown later died at an area hospital.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

