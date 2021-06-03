Ask the Expert
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: East Ascension Spartans

East Ascension Spartans
East Ascension Spartans(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The 9Sports team is about to complete its third week of Sportsline Summer Camp, previewing the high school football teams in the Capital area, and stop No. 14 is a visit with the Spartans of East Ascension.

Head coach Darnell Lee entering his fifth season with the Spartans, with his stay including a quarterfinal appearance in the playoffs.

The Spartans recently battled Live Oak in their spring game. Coach Lee said wherever Brett Beard is coaching, that’s the team East Ascension wants to scrimmage against because he knows his players will get good work in.

Lee added his team has no warm-up games, opening at Zachary before hosting Scotlandville and Destrehan. They will take a week off before traveling to Walker and then battling Catholic High, Dutchtown, and Woodlawn.

