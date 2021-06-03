Ask the Expert
REPORT: LSU to hire BR native Brad Davis as new O-line coach

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has reportedly found his new offensive line coach not even 24 hours after the Tigers departed ways with James Cregg on Wednesday, June 2. According to Fox Sports Bruce Feldman and Brody Miller with The Athletic, LSU is expected to hire Brad Davis as the new o-line coach.

Davis, is a native of Baton Rouge, La. and spent one season with the Arkansas Razorbacks previously Davis was coach at Southern Lab from 2003-2004 before his coaching career took off.

RELATED: LSU football parts ways with offensive line coach James Cregg

Before joining the Razorbacks, Davis was the offensive line coach at Missouri for two seasons and helped the Tigers offensive line helped pave the way to gaining 374.3 yards per game, including 151.7 yards on the ground in 2019.

In 2017, Davis spent the season with the Florida Gators and led a young squad that finished the season without any seniors among the team’s two-deep. During that season the Gators ran for 165-plus yards in six straight games during the season, the longest such streak since 2009.

Davis a graduate of Belaire High School played for the Oklahoma Sooners and was part of two Big 12 championship teams and the 2000 national championship team. He was named the team’s Most Valuable Offensive Lineman in 2002.

