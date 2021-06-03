Rainy weather continues; expect scattered showers throughout the day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our rainy pattern shows no signs of breaking anytime soon, with multiple rounds of showers and t-storms in the forecast through the weekend and into next week. And the threat for heavy rain looks as though it will trend higher by Sunday and perhaps linger into the first part of next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 3 (WAFB)

For today, a few showers can be expected through the morning, with scattered to numerous showers and t-storms developing by the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 3 (WAFB)

Much like the last couple of days, an all-day washout is not expected, but most of us get rain at some point, with rain chances around 70%.

Highs will top out in the mid 80s for most.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 3 (WAFB)

The forecast does show at least some reduction in rain chances over the next couple of days, especially by Saturday. However, deep tropical moisture will surge inland by Sunday, leading to a return of widespread rains and an increased potential for heavy rainfall.

We will need to track things closely from Sunday into Monday, with some guidance indicating several inches of rainfall could occur across portions of the area.

Elevated rain chances will linger into Tuesday before we gradually see a transition to a more typical summertime pattern during the second half of next week, with scattered, mainly afternoon showers and t-storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 3 (WAFB)

The outlook from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center as of Thursday morning shows rain totals averaging 2″-4″+ across our area over the next 7 days, with locally higher totals all but a certainty.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 3 (WAFB)

And the concern is that totals could be significantly higher in spots, so stay weather aware in the days ahead, especially from Sunday into early next week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.