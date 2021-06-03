Ask the Expert
Police investigating fatal shooting on Marque Anne Drive

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Marque Anne Drive on Thursday, June 3, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office has been called out to the scene of a shooting investigation on Marque Anne Drive.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3.

The case remains under investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

