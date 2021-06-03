Ask the Expert
Man arrested in connection with 2019 arson on Roosevelt Street

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they have arrested a man in connection with a fire that was intentionally set in 2019.

Charlie Terrell Smith, 39, was arrested on June 3 on charges of aggravated arson and simple criminal damage to property, authorities say.

Firefighters say Smith is accused of intentionally setting a fire at a building in the 200 block of W. Roosevelt St. on Sept. 12, 2019.

