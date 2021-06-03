LSU’s Eddie Smith named head coach at Utah Valley

OREM, Ut. (WAFB) - Nearly a week after LSU head coach Paul Mainieri announced that he will be retiring at the end of the season, the Tigers will also be losing hitting coach Eddie Smith, who has been named as the new head baseball coach at Utah Valley the school announced on Thursday, June 3.

Smith becomes just the third baseball coach for UVU at the NCAA Division I level and the fifth all-time, which includes the program’s junior college era.

He has been the hitting coach at LSU for the past two seasons and the Tigers are preparing for the NCAA Tournament in the Eugene Regional on Friday, June 4.

Previously, Smith has assistant coaching stops at Tulane, Notre Dame, Santa Clara and Virginia before making his way to Baton Rouge. He was also the head baseball coach at Lower Columbia College in Longview, Wash., for four seasons from 2014-2017.

“Eddie Smith is a proven winner with a magnitude of experience at the highest levels of college baseball. He has a history of success everywhere he has been and has learned from some of the most successful head coaches in the country,” UVU Director of Athletics Dr. Jared Sumsion said. “Coach Smith has helped build national championship caliber teams and will have an immediate impact on our program. He has an energetic desire to help our student-athletes succeed both on and off the field. Eddie has strong regional roots in the West and expansive ties all around the country. His ability to recruit elite players is obvious by the success of the programs he has worked with. I am happy to welcome Eddie and his wife, Jennifer, to the Wolverine family.”

Smith has helped guide the Tigers to 80 home runs as a team which ranks No. 12 in the nation and is also among the leaders in runs scored. During the shortened COVID season in 2020 the Tigers had a .273 team batting average.

“It is a great honor to be the baseball coach at Utah Valley. This program has the foundation to compete at a very high level and we can’t wait to get to work,” Smith said. “We will build the program around high character individuals who are committed to playing a tough brand of baseball. We look forward to having a baseball team that will make the community proud!”

