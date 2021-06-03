Ask the Expert
LSU gets ready to face Gonzaga in NCAA Regional

By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WAFB) - The Oregon Ducks are the host team at PK Park for the 2021 Eugene Regional but it is the LSU Tigers that are looking to send their head coach out on a positive note.

“He tells us that we should play this game for us, for our experiences because he has had all of these experiences but even though he has had those experiences, we want to ... we know this is his last year, so we want to leave him on a high note,” said freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan.

“Growing up and being born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, I have grown up watching Skip and Mainieri and seeing the great goals they have accomplished,” added senior pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard. “I would love to just have that mindset of knowing that I can go out there and contribute to the history of LSU baseball and Paul Mainieri as well.”

LSU will take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday at 9 p.m. (Baton Rouge time). The game will be shown on ESPNU.

