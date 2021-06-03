Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

FDA: Don’t eat cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood

Brood X cicadas have emerged in dozens of states around the country.
Brood X cicadas have emerged in dozens of states around the country.(WAVE 3 News)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX19) - Have a seafood allergy? Then you might want to think twice about eating a cicada.

The ubiquitous critters are all the rage right now, and apparently some people even fancy them as a snack. But the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued a warning not to eat them if you’re allergic to seafood.

“We have to say it,” the FDA said in a tweet. “Don’t eat #cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood as these insects share a family relation to shrimp and lobsters.”

The Brood X bugs emerged in May in the Midwest and East Coast.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, cicadas generally aren’t harmful to humans or pets.

But the FDA said in a tweet last month the “crunchy/crispy exoskeleton” of cicadas can irritate the stomach lining if eaten in large volumes and can be a potential choking hazard, especially for small dogs.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead and another injured after a shooting near the Fairway View...
BRPD: 3 dead, including toddler, in shooting near apartment complex on College Drive
Ja'Tyri Unique Brown, 1, was shot and killed at the Fairway View Apartments in Baton Rouge on...
Family grieves death of 1-year-old after a triple shooting on Memorial Day
Police investigate a shooting at the Circle K on College Drive in Baton Rouge, La., on Tuesday,...
One person taken to hospital after accidental shooting at Circle K on College Drive
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal shooting in...
1 dead following shooting, crash on Addison Street
LSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting during attempted armed carjacking

Latest News

Vigil held for 1-year-old Ja’Tyri Brown on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Vigil held for 1-year-old shot, killed while swimming in pool on Memorial Day
A Texas mother accidentally shot her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot a dog.
Mother accidentally shoots 5-year-old son trying to shoot dog
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden, GOP senator talk as time drags on infrastructure deal
Lawmakers continue to disagree over unemployment benefits as businesses struggle to hire...
Lawmakers disagree over unemployment benefits continue as businesses struggle to hire employees