Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

City leaders’ questions addressed about the American Rescue Plan

City officials from all over the county gathered to ask questions about the money they soon...
City officials from all over the county gathered to ask questions about the money they soon will receive.(station)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday held their first open session on the American Rescue Plan.

City officials from all over the county gathered to ask questions about the money they soon will receive.

Kanawha County is set to be awarded $35.5 million from the American Rescue Plan.

That money has to be split up among the cities in the district. The purpose of the session was to make sure that city officials understand how and what they can spend their relief money on.

“It was very helpful” Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram said.

After the success of Thursday’s meeting, commissioners say there will be more open forums in the future.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Marque Anne Drive on Thursday, June...
Police investigating fatal shooting on Marque Anne Drive
Ja'Tyri Unique Brown, 1, was shot and killed at the Fairway View Apartments in Baton Rouge on...
Family grieves death of 1-year-old after a triple shooting on Memorial Day
Police investigate a shooting at the Circle K on College Drive in Baton Rouge, La., on Tuesday,...
One person taken to hospital after accidental shooting at Circle K on College Drive
Vigil held for 1-year-old Ja’Tyri Brown on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Vigil held for 1-year-old shot, killed while swimming in pool on Memorial Day
Siegen Lane flooding
President Biden approves Louisiana’s disaster declaration for May flooding