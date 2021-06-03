Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Border Patrol: More than 160 arrested in two alleged human smuggling attempts

Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer on Friday.
Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer on Friday.(Source: CBP/CNN)
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents took more than 160 undocumented immigrants into custody in two human smuggling attempts in Laredo, Texas.

Customs and Border Protection said the first incident was just after midnight on Friday.

Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer.

All were Mexican nationals and in the U.S. illegally.

Hours later, agents found more than 100 undocumented immigrants in a tractor-trailer near an Interstate 35 checkpoint.

They were from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.

The drivers in both incidents are U.S. citizens who were taken into custody with the undocumented immigrants.

The Border Patrol said in a news release, “Human smugglers continue to have no regard for the safety and health of the people they exploit for profit.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Tyri Unique Brown, 1, was shot and killed at the Fairway View Apartments in Baton Rouge on...
Family grieves death of 1-year-old after a triple shooting on Memorial Day
Police investigate a shooting at the Circle K on College Drive in Baton Rouge, La., on Tuesday,...
One person taken to hospital after accidental shooting at Circle K on College Drive
Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean...
9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean
Vigil held for 1-year-old Ja’Tyri Brown on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Vigil held for 1-year-old shot, killed while swimming in pool on Memorial Day
Baton Rouge Police Department
Family of 22-year-old Laterika Taylor speaks out after her death

Latest News

The Labor Department said Thursday that jobless claims dropped to 385,000, down 20,000 from the...
US jobless claims drop to 385,000, another pandemic low
The International Olympic Committee says more than 80% of athletes and staff staying in the...
10,000 volunteers drop out; Tokyo Olympics open in 50 days
9News Daily Update: Thursday, June 3
9News Daily Update: Thursday, June 3
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, a person wearing face mask as a precaution against...
Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated?