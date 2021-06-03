Ask the Expert
Bayou Manchac Bridge on Old Perkins reopens to traffic

The bridge at Bayou Manchac on Perkins Road is closed due to flooding.
The bridge at Bayou Manchac on Perkins Road is closed due to flooding.(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the Bayou Manchac Bridge on LA 427 (Old Perkins Road) is now open.

It was closed due to high water during the rains in mid-May and there was concern the floodwaters had damaged it.

Officials said crews inspected the bridge and deemed it safe for drivers.

They added the inspection was delayed due to high water on Bayou Manchac.

