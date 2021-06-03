Bayou Manchac Bridge on Old Perkins reopens to traffic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the Bayou Manchac Bridge on LA 427 (Old Perkins Road) is now open.

It was closed due to high water during the rains in mid-May and there was concern the floodwaters had damaged it.

Officials said crews inspected the bridge and deemed it safe for drivers.

They added the inspection was delayed due to high water on Bayou Manchac.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.