Baton Rouge apartment helping residents get back on their feet after May flood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As one Baton Rouge apartment complex continues to rebuild from last month’s flood, the landlord there is finding different way to help their residents get back on their feet.

Diana Ingram is the property manager at Devonshire Apartments. She said they lost 38 apartments, their front office, and the laundry room due to high water levels.

She estimates total repairs will cost upwards of $750,000.

“Probably within 45 minutes, it went from nothing to 3 feet of water in 45 minutes,” said Ingram.

Even with that heavy price tag, she decided to refund residents who were displaced from the flood. She said it was a no-brainer.

“We allowed each person to terminate their lease. We gave their full deposits back. We credited back the rest of May rent and gave the option to come back. We’ll hold their deposit if they want to come back to a brand-new apartment,” said Ingram.

For some of the residents who are still living there, the fear of another flood sits in the back of their minds.

“Probably going to move. That’ll just be the next thing.”

Ingram said she’s encouraging residents old and new to get flood insurance. She said she wants to make sure they’re well prepared moving forward for any situation.

“I’m going to be honest. I’m going to tell people, yeah, we flooded. Will we flood again? Maybe. Maybe this is a five-year event. I hope not, but maybe everybody in Louisiana should have flood insurance now,” said Ingram.

If you’re still in need of help, you can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov.

