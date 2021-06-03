Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Baton Rouge apartment helping residents get back on their feet after May flood

By Perry Robinson
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As one Baton Rouge apartment complex continues to rebuild from last month’s flood, the landlord there is finding different way to help their residents get back on their feet.

Diana Ingram is the property manager at Devonshire Apartments. She said they lost 38 apartments, their front office, and the laundry room due to high water levels.

She estimates total repairs will cost upwards of $750,000.

“Probably within 45 minutes, it went from nothing to 3 feet of water in 45 minutes,” said Ingram.

Even with that heavy price tag, she decided to refund residents who were displaced from the flood. She said it was a no-brainer.

“We allowed each person to terminate their lease. We gave their full deposits back. We credited back the rest of May rent and gave the option to come back. We’ll hold their deposit if they want to come back to a brand-new apartment,” said Ingram.

For some of the residents who are still living there, the fear of another flood sits in the back of their minds.

“Probably going to move. That’ll just be the next thing.”

Ingram said she’s encouraging residents old and new to get flood insurance. She said she wants to make sure they’re well prepared moving forward for any situation.

“I’m going to be honest. I’m going to tell people, yeah, we flooded. Will we flood again? Maybe. Maybe this is a five-year event. I hope not, but maybe everybody in Louisiana should have flood insurance now,” said Ingram.

If you’re still in need of help, you can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead and another injured after a shooting near the Fairway View...
BRPD: 3 dead, including toddler, in shooting near apartment complex on College Drive
Ja'Tyri Unique Brown, 1, was shot and killed at the Fairway View Apartments in Baton Rouge on...
Family grieves death of 1-year-old after a triple shooting on Memorial Day
Police investigate a shooting at the Circle K on College Drive in Baton Rouge, La., on Tuesday,...
One person taken to hospital after accidental shooting at Circle K on College Drive
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal shooting in...
1 dead following shooting, crash on Addison Street
LSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting during attempted armed carjacking

Latest News

Vigil held for 1-year-old Ja’Tyri Brown on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Vigil held for 1-year-old shot, killed while swimming in pool on Memorial Day
Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference on Thursday, June 3, to discuss several...
Gov. Edwards updates La. citizens on COVID fight, more
Lawmakers continue to disagree over unemployment benefits as businesses struggle to hire...
Lawmakers disagree over unemployment benefits continue as businesses struggle to hire employees
Many around Capital Region still trying to recover from previous storms as hurricane season...
Many around Capital Region still trying to recover from previous storms as hurricane season begins