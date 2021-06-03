Ask the Expert
21-year-old man wanted for aggravated assault

Mark Darby Jr.
Mark Darby Jr.(Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 21-year-old man wanted for aggravated assault.

Mark Darby Jr. is 5′10″ and weighs 207 with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted on the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously, or download the free anonymous P3 App. Remember, you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.

