Two former LSU Tigers named to 2022 College Football HOF ballot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two of the most decorated players in LSU football history were named to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot on Wednesday, June 2. Running back Kevin Faulk and linebacker Bradie James are two of the 78 players on the list for the upcoming ballot.

This will be the first time that James has appeared on the ballot and will mark the fifth time that Faulk has appeared.

Faulk, is currently the LSU running backs coach and helped lead the Tigers to three bowl appearances during his time in the purple and gold from 1995-1997.

He was a first team AP All-American in 1996 and finished his career as the leading rusher in school history with 4,557 yards, holds the record for most rushing touchdowns with 46 and is also the SEC record holder in all-purpose yards with 6,833. Faulk, holds 10 school records.

The Carencro, La. native is a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame as well as the New England Patriots and LSU Athletic HOF. He spent 13 years in the NFL with the Patriots and helped them win three Super Bowl Titles. He rushed for 3,607 yards with New England with 16 rushing touchdowns, he also caught 431 passes for 3,701 yards to go along with 15 touchdown receptions.

James, was a first team All-American selection in 2002 was a two-time All-SEC linebacker for the Tigers in 2001 and 2002. He currently holds the LSU single-season record for tackles with 154 and ranks No. 2 in school history with 418 career tackles.

A native of West Monroe, La., James was a 2002 National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete and was named to the 2001 SEC Academic Honor Roll. He was a 2019 inductee into the LSU Athletic HOF and helped lead the Tigers to the 2001 SEC Championship over Tennessee.

James, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys and spent 10 years in the NFL, nine with Dallas and one season with the Houston Texans.

During his time with the Cowboys, James led the team in tackles a franchise record six straight seasons. James, started 126 games in the NFL and collected a total of 834 tackles, 572 solo, 40 tackles-for-loss, 16 sacks, 14 fumbles recovered, and two interceptions.

Faulk and James will hope to join a list of elite LSU Tigers in the College Football Hall of Fame. Former Tigers include Gus Tinsley, Ken Kavanaugh Sr., Abe Mickal, Doc Fenton, Tommy Casanova, Billy Cannon, Jerry Stovall, Charles Alexander, Bert Jones, and Glenn Dorsey.

