Tickets go on sale for 48th Annual Bayou Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tickets for the 48th Annual Bayou Classic will go on sale Wednesday, June 2 at 10 a.m. the game between Southern Jaguars and the Grambling State Tigers will return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Saturday November 27 at 4 p.m. according to Ticketmaster.

The Jaguars were dominate in the 47th Annual Bayou Classic in April by defeating the Tigers 49-7 in Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. The win extended Southern’s winning streak to three games.

Southern will have a new coach leading the charge for the upcoming season as Jason Rollins was named the 19th head football coach in April 2021.

Tickets will also go on sale for Battle of the Bands at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2. Click here for ticket info.

